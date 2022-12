Union Bank inaugurates Naria branch in Shariatpur













A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the Naria Branch of the bank in Shariatpur as chief guest through video conference from Head Office,Dhaka recently, says a press release. Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, UNO of Naria Upazila Sheikh Rasheduzzaman, Mayor of Naira Municipality Md. Abul Kalam Azad among others, attended the function. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion.