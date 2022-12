SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam inaugurating its relocated Banani Branch

















Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam inaugurating its relocated Banani Branch to new premises at Block E, Road 11, Banani, Dhaka recently. Zonal Head of Dhaka Region Md. Abdul Hamid, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Branches Control and General Banking Division Saif-Al-Amin were among others present in the programme.