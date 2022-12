FSIBL Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali inaugurating its relocated Dhanmondi branch to new premises- Holding # 19, Plot #108 (Old), 19 (New), Road # 02, Dhanmondi, Dhaka on Monday. Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz, other high officials and guests attended the event. A Doa Mahfil was organized on this occasion.