

Community Bank holds its 36th board meeting

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on various investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General (Admin), Bangladesh Police, Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General (Special Branch), S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General (ATU), Md. Mazharul Islam Additional Inspector General, Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM Additional Inspector General (Crime and Operations) among other senior police officers were present.















