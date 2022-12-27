Video
Home Business

Samsung wins Best Brand award, a first for TV industry

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung recently received the 'Best Brand' award based on the results of a consumer survey conducted by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF). BBF, in partnership with NielsenIQ, presented this award to Samsung at the 14th edition of Best Brand Award 2022 on recently at Le Méridien Dhaka, says a press release.
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Today, Samsung televisions mean more than just features and technologies to the consumers.At Samsung, we marry technology with user experience to create an outstanding balance between aesthetics and usefulness. It feels amazing to be recognized for this work, especially when the award is given for the first time to any TV brand in the country!"
It is mentionable that Best Brand Award 2022 recognized the most loved Bangladeshi brands in thirty-eight categories. Also, the award celebrated Top 15 loved Brands across all 38 categories. Samsung TV became 14th in the Overall Category.
For 16 years, Samsung has led the Global TV industry by striving to make televisions that focus on consumers' personal space. Samsung's innovation-led growth has incorporated groundbreaking new technologies while spanning multiple categories and reaching a wide range of consumers. By providing this extraordinary service and breakthrough screening technology, Samsung has maintained its 'Global No.1 TV' status throughout its over a decade long journey. Among numerous other accolades, Samsung has now also secured the Best Brand award - for the first time in the country as a TV brand!
Keeping rapidly changing requirements from TV in mind, Samsung offers a vast range of TVs for its customers to pick in. Samsung TV line up consists of Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs, Crystal UHD 4K TVs, and Full HD TVs. Considering users' preference & TV viewing distance, Samsung offers TVs of different sizes, like 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch etc. The leadership of Samsung in TV industry always comes through innovation. Recent addition is a giant 85" (QN900B) NEO QLED 8K Smart TV featuring Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, Neural Quantum Processor 8K, and Infinity Screen.


