

Petromax LPG holds conference for BD distributors

The conference took place at the Palace Luxury Resort, Habiganj with the slogan - "Make a difference with the global LPG leader," says a press release.

After the commencement of operations in Bangladesh by SHV Energy through the acquisition of Petromax LPG, the conference was arranged to warmly welcome cylinder distribution partners associated with Petromax LPG.

The conference aimed to share the strengths and expertise, purpose & values and way of working of SHV Energy. Examples were shown of market leading LPG companies of SHV Energy such as Calor Gas in the UK, Ipragaz in Turkey and Supergasbras in Brazil, about how they create value for customers and build long term partnerships with their distributors.

Another very important topic, safety, was presented as a top-most priority for the year 2023 and beyond. While unveiling a new commercial strategy & ambition, it was shown how a partnership with Petromax LPG supports a dealer in offering a distinct service to be successful in his area.

The conference was attended by Steven Sels, COO, SHV Energy, Massih Niazi, CEO, Petromax LPG and Firoz Ahmed, ED, Sales and Marketing, Petromax LPG. Guest dealers and sales representatives from Turkey & Brazil, all the management officials and employees of Petromax LPG and 220 nationwide distributors of Petromax LPG were also present in the conference.

During the event, Massih Niazi, CEO of Petromax LPG said "I am very pleased to welcome our cylinder business partners here in Bangladesh for the first time in this grand conference arranged by Petromax & SHV Energy. Our goal is to give them a clear message about the direction for the coming years in Bangladesh. A lot of things still need to be done but we have started the journey and we will continue it in the same way in the years coming"

Steven Sels, Member of Board Management & COO of SHV Energy also added, "Next year, it will be all about implementing our plans. So, the upcoming goal would be to try to create an innovative and dynamic environment to grow our business in terms of volume and to extend good partnerships with our most experienced dealers"

SHV Energy is the world leader in LPG with a long 125 years of history in the energy sector. This Netherlands based company operates in 25 countries for its LPG downstream business to serve 30 million household, commercial & industrial customers across 4 continents. SHV Energy operates with international reach and local focus with industry leading safety standards. It has always been a people centric business. SHV Energy is the customer's choice due to best-in-class customer service and it is the largest LPG trader worldwide.











Petromax LPG, an affiliate of the worldwide leader of LPG sector, SHV Energy, recently held a grand conference to welcome their distributors across the country.The conference took place at the Palace Luxury Resort, Habiganj with the slogan - "Make a difference with the global LPG leader," says a press release.After the commencement of operations in Bangladesh by SHV Energy through the acquisition of Petromax LPG, the conference was arranged to warmly welcome cylinder distribution partners associated with Petromax LPG.The conference aimed to share the strengths and expertise, purpose & values and way of working of SHV Energy. Examples were shown of market leading LPG companies of SHV Energy such as Calor Gas in the UK, Ipragaz in Turkey and Supergasbras in Brazil, about how they create value for customers and build long term partnerships with their distributors.Another very important topic, safety, was presented as a top-most priority for the year 2023 and beyond. While unveiling a new commercial strategy & ambition, it was shown how a partnership with Petromax LPG supports a dealer in offering a distinct service to be successful in his area.The conference was attended by Steven Sels, COO, SHV Energy, Massih Niazi, CEO, Petromax LPG and Firoz Ahmed, ED, Sales and Marketing, Petromax LPG. Guest dealers and sales representatives from Turkey & Brazil, all the management officials and employees of Petromax LPG and 220 nationwide distributors of Petromax LPG were also present in the conference.During the event, Massih Niazi, CEO of Petromax LPG said "I am very pleased to welcome our cylinder business partners here in Bangladesh for the first time in this grand conference arranged by Petromax & SHV Energy. Our goal is to give them a clear message about the direction for the coming years in Bangladesh. A lot of things still need to be done but we have started the journey and we will continue it in the same way in the years coming"Steven Sels, Member of Board Management & COO of SHV Energy also added, "Next year, it will be all about implementing our plans. So, the upcoming goal would be to try to create an innovative and dynamic environment to grow our business in terms of volume and to extend good partnerships with our most experienced dealers"SHV Energy is the world leader in LPG with a long 125 years of history in the energy sector. This Netherlands based company operates in 25 countries for its LPG downstream business to serve 30 million household, commercial & industrial customers across 4 continents. SHV Energy operates with international reach and local focus with industry leading safety standards. It has always been a people centric business. SHV Energy is the customer's choice due to best-in-class customer service and it is the largest LPG trader worldwide.