ColorOS-13 becomes fastest roll-out OS of OPPO

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

OPPO officially announced that ColorOS 13 rolled out faster than any previous version in its operating system's history. Since launching on August 18th, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally.
During the same four-month time frame following their official release, over 50% more handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 (data from August 18 to December 18, 2022) compared with ColorOS 12 (data from October 11, 2021, to February 11, 2022).
There are 3 times more users covered during the global rollout of ColorOS 13 compared to ColorOS 12 during the same period, says a press release.
ColorOS 13 is the latest Android-Based operating system from OPPO. Designed for simplicity and comfort with its brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes a series of impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, and user-friendly experiences to global users.
OPPO also announced the new ColorOS update policy. This includes the commitment to guarantee four major ColorOS updates with 5 years of security patches for global users on selected flagship models starting in 2023. Through it, OPPO aims to bring longer-lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users by continuing to build on ColorOS.


