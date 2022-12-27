

UCL donates Tk 4 lakh to CRP

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) donated four lakh taka to improve the nutritional needs of the young residential students at the Center for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed (CRP), a treatment and rehabilitation institution for people with disabilities.KSM Minhaj, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of UCL, handed over the cheque to Shah Md. Ataur Rahman, Chief of Administration, CRP and Abdullah Al Zubair, Principal, William and Mary Taylor School. Shamima Akhter, Director, Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications at Unilever BangladeshTop representatives from the UCL and other organisations were also present at the event, says a press release.