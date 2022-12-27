Video
Fresh wins 7 Best Brand awards

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Recently, Bangladesh Brand Forum arranged the 14th edition of the Best Brand Awards in partnership with NielsenIQ and The Daily Star, says a press release.
Selections of the winners are done based on a direct consumer survey with almost 10,000 consumers across Bangladesh. The ceremony was held at the Grand Ballroom of "Le Meridien Dhaka".
Over the years, BBF has been inspiring the brands of Bangladesh to keep up the good work by honoring them with these prestigious awards. The awards were presented across 38 categories with the 1st, 2nd & 3rd positions. This initiative also recognized 15 top brands from Bangladesh.
Fresh, a brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) and one of the top brands in Bangladesh, has been working over the years to gain the trust of consumers. Last year, the brand conducted several marketing activities across different categories to keep winning the love of its respected consumers.
As a result, this year, the brand has won a total of 06 awards across different categories. Fresh Atta/Maida/Suji, Fresh Refined Sugar, and Super Fresh Drinking Water grasped the 1stposition in their respective categories. Whereas, Fresh Salt & Fresh Tissue became the 2ndmost loved brand in their categories. Also, Fresh Masala has earned the 3rdposition in the respective spice category.
Besides this, the award ceremony also recognized overall top 15 brands from Bangladesh. In this 14th edition of the ceremony, as a tantamount of gaining the consumer's trust over the years, Super Fresh Drinking Water has become the 9th most loved brand across all brands of Bangladesh.
MGI thanks to its Consumers, Channel partners& Well-wishers for putting the trust on this brand.


