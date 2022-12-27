

Walton fridge gets Best Brand Award' for 9th time

Walton refrigerator received the award as the recognition of its outstanding performance in creating an exceptional and sustainable brand equity through gaining the faith of major portion of the local refrigerator's customers.

On behalf of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Zulfikar Hussain, CEO and Lead Consultant, Grow n Excel, handed over the award to Walton authorities at a program held at a city hotel in Dhaka on December 24 last, says a press release.

Walton's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md. Firoj Alam, Executive Director Didarul Alam Khan, and Refrigerator's Product Manager Shohidul Islam Reza received the award on behalf of Walton.

For the last 14 years, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through 'Best Brand Award' aimed to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, which are achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. This year's edition of the award was arranged in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh and The Daily Star.

This award giving initiative was completed based on a global model (Winning Brands) done through a direct consumer survey across the country. Based on the consumer survey, the BBF has honoured Walton with the 'Best Brand Award' under the fridge category.

After revenging the award, Walton's CMO Md. Firoj Alam congratulated worldwide customers, distributors, dealers, staff and well-wishers. He said, 'Getting the best brand award for the ninth times is a great achievement for Walton. Customers have played the most significant role in achieving such recognition. Walton's customer's benefits-oriented marketing strategies like digital campaign also had an important role in the achievement. This achievement will inspire us in making the vision of 'Go Global by 2030' true.













