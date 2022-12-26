Video
Home Back Page

Cold wave continues sweeping northern districts

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, Dec 25: Normal life remained partially affected on Sunday as the mild to moderate cold wave continues sweeping over the sub-Himalayan northern districts in recent days causing sufferings to common people.
Despite the appearance of the sun for a few hours from noon, the intensity of the cold wave remained almost unchanged with little ups and downs in the minimum temperatures during the past 24 hours ending at 6 pm today.
Local residents said clouds, mists and thick layers of fog covered the air reducing the visibility range and forcing drivers to drive their vehicles on the roads and highways keeping head-lights on till 10 am today.
Though the sun appeared for sometime in the afternoon, thick layers of fog soon covered the sun as the intensity of cold started rising in the evening amid foggy air.
According to the Meteorological Office sources, the country's lowest temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius was recorded today at Dinajpur monitoring point in the northern region.
The Met Office today recorded the minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius at Rangpur, 13.2 degrees Celsius at Syedpur, 10.4 degrees Celsius at Tentulia, 12.6 degrees Celsius at Dimla and 13.2 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat points in the region.
The maximum temperatures are mostly remaining between 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius in the region during the past few days.
Due to the lower gap between the maximum and minimum temperatures in recent days, intensity of cold continues to cause misery to common people almost everywhere, including riverine sandy char areas.    -BSS



