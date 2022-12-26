Betel nut collector killed by Indian Khasi people

SYLHET, Nov 25: A Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by Indian Khasi people at Goabari border at Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Madassir Ali, 52, a resident of Guabari Adarsha village in the upazila.

Locals said Madassir went to the border area to collect betel nuts on Saturday night. At that time Khasi people from the Indian side opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Jaintapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Golam Dastgir Ahmed said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.














