Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:38 PM
‘Enhanced contacts, exchange between Bangladesh, China media needed to boost ties’

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Bangladesh's relations with China, one of the major development and trading partners of the country, is growing with each passing day, speakers said at a function.
 Enhanced contacts and exchange between the media of the two countries are needed as the media can play an important role in strengthening cultural and economic ties, they said.
The Dhaka Bureau of China Media Group (CMG), the state-owned conglomerate of media outlets, is playing a key role in this regard, said a media release issued on Sunday.
The celebration of CMG Radio Day was organised by CMG's Dhaka Bureau.
Journalists of CMG's Dhaka Bureau celebrated the day at its Gulshan office in the capital on Saturday.
Former Director General of Bangladesh Betar Hosne Ara Talukder, Chief Executive of Radio Bhoomi Shams Sumon, Chief Executive of Radio Dhol Sylvia Parveen Leni, women entrepreneur Tanya Wahab, educationist Shah Nistar Jahan and musician Imran Hossain were present at the event.
CMG Bengali Service Director Yu Guang Yue Anandi joined the event online from Beijing and delivered the welcome address.
Also, journalists of the organisation highlighted the programmes the Dhaka Bureau produces.
The programmes aired by the Dhaka Bureau are "Aakash Chhute Chai" on women and human rights, "Byabsapati" on business and economics, "Apon Aloy" on art culture and literature, and "Dehaghari" on health.
Shanta Maria, Sajid Raju, Mahmud Hashim and Habibur Rahman Ovi, hosts of the programmes, also spoke at the event.
The guests enjoyed a radio drama produced by CMG Dhaka Bureau and performed by its journalists.    -UNB


'Enhanced contacts, exchange between Bangladesh, China media needed to boost ties'
