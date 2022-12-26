One arrested on charge of damaging communal harmony

Rajshahi, Nov 25, Police on Sunday arrested a person on charge of damaging communal harmony by claiming that he was Prophet Isa(PBH).

The arrestee has been identified as Golam Chowdhury, 34, son of late Quddus Chowdhury of Chhotobangram, Chandrima Police Station in Rashahi city.

Police said the detained person had secretly kept a holy Quran wrapped in red cloth in Cathedral church at Tultulipara area in the city at around 6.40 am on Sunday.

Sensing the matter, the church people informed the police.

At a press-briefing at his office conference hall Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique said that the person was arrested from the city's new market area after detecting him by using ICT. He said at about 6:40am on Sunday, an unidentified person left a bag wrapped with a red cloth at the altar secretly.

Sister Shanti of the church saw the bag and became suspicious, she opened the bag and found a copy of holy Quran inside it. The church authorities informed the police. The police commissioner said after receiving a phone call, police went to the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the church.

The footage showed that an unidentified person was coming out of the church in the morning.

Examining the footage and taking help of information technology, police identified the perpetrator and arrested him.













