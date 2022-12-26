Anti-liberation forces active to turn Bangladesh into failed state: PM



The newly-elected Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Dhanmondi-32 in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

"We all should keep in mind that Bangladesh is our country. We've brought the country's independence. But, the anti-liberation forces and the killers of Bangabandhu are always out to turn Bangladesh into a failed state," she said.

Sheikh Hasina came out with this observation while delivering her closing remarks during the greeting exchange with her party leaders and activists at Ganabhaban a day after of her reelection as party President for the 10th consecutive terms.

She mentioned that in 29 years in two phases from 1975 to 1996 and 2001-2009, the governments who were in power during that time had tried to make the country as a failed state. Sheikh Hasina said that now Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country while people have got dignity as since 2009 Awami League is in power for three consecutive terms through elections getting the votes of people.

The Prime Minister said only one decision to construct the Padma Bridge with own finance has immensely brightened the image of Bangladesh in the world.

Highlighting that people are the source of power of Awami League, she said that "The general people who support us are the greatest source of power for us. So, each leader and activist will have to work for the welfare of the common people."

The Prime Minister said that Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia turned the country into a beggar nation after 1975 (killing of Father of the Nation). But, when Awami League came to power, then Monga (famine-like situation) and famine went away from the country. "Today, we've achieved self-sufficiency in food," she said.

She said Awami League is an organization that has been formed at the hands of Father of the Nation and this organization had been born through movements of establishing rights of the people of Bangladesh.

So, the party will have to be strengthened keeping it in mind, she told the leaders and activists of Awami League. The ruling Awami League chief asked her party's affluent persons to come forward in helping the dedicated but insolvent workers of the party in their respective areas. She said there are many insolvent activists in Awami League who do politics even selling their ancestral lands but never desired anything.

Sheikh Hasina said many including Ayub Khan, Zia, Ershad and Khaleda Zia wanted to destroy Awami League, but couldn't do so as the party has a huge numbers of dedicated activists. Talking about the global economic downturn, she said her government is trying its best to continue keeping the economy vibrant and exercising austerity in undertaking and implementing development projects. She added that "We're putting importance on the projects which are very essential. And we are completing the implementation of the projects quickly which would invite benefits of the people."

The head of government said now her government's goal is to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country as well as build it as a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

She said every community up to the grassroots level of the country would turn into a smart community through digital devices and online platforms. "Everyone will be experts in using computers and online," she said, adding that smart and digital devices will be used in every sector including economic activities, healthcare services, education and agriculture.

At the outset, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on behalf of the party greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as the party President for the 10th consecutive time by presenting a flower bouquet. -BSS











