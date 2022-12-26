Five killed in road crashes  

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Gopalganj, Manikganj, Kushtia and Dhaka.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent reports one passenger of a battery-run easy bike was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Gopalganj district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Biswas, 22, son of Abdul Biswas of Bathandanga village of Kashiani upazila of the district. All the injured are from the same family.

Kashiani's Bhatiapara Highway Police Inspector Shariful Islam said the accident took place near Dulal Saha Bus Stand in the Batraidhopa area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 12:30pm.

He said a Dhaka-bound-passenger bus named 'Tungipara Express' hit the battery-run easy bike on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving Amanullah dead on the spot.

The injured are receiving treatment at Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, he added. Our Manikganj Correspondent adds a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Kashadah area under Manikganj sadar upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Almas Hossain, 30, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Tewta village under Shibalay upazila in the district.

Locals said Almas lost the control of his bikes steering and hit a bridge railing while he was returning home from Paturia with his colleagues, leaving him dead and others injured.

Borongail Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zakir Hossain confirmed the matter.

Our Kushtia Correspondent writes two people were killed after a trolley smashed their motorcycle at Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia district on Saturday night. The accident took place near Shyamnagar Bazar around 10:00pm.

Deceased Irfan, 34, son of Bhiku Mandol, and Asif, 24, son of Jamal Mandol, were residents of the upazila.

Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mojibur Rahman said a trolley hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving its riders Irfan and Asif critically injured. They succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital. On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

In Dhaka, a motorcyclist was killed after being crushed by a microbus in Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Hossain, 40, son of Abdul Khalek, a resident of Somsabad village in the upazila.

Nawabganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Mrittunjoy Kumar Keertonia said a microbus hit a motorcycle and crushed its rider Nazmul near Kashimpur graveyard around 8:00 pm, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex where he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Nazmul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka, the SI added.













