Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

New AL central committee pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The newly-elected Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here this morning.
The Prime Minister stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the architect of independence of Bangladesh.
Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.
Sheikh Hasina was elected President of Bangladesh Awami League - the country's oldest political party - for the 10th consecutive term, while Obaidul Qader was re-elected as general secretary for the third time in the 22nd National Council held yesterday (December 24).    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cold wave continues sweeping northern districts
Putin says Russia will destroy US Patriot missiles in Ukraine
Betel nut collector killed by Indian Khasi people
Visitors attending noted photographer Abdus Samad Alim's solo bird photography
‘Enhanced contacts, exchange between Bangladesh, China media needed to boost ties’
One arrested on charge of damaging communal harmony
Anti-liberation forces active to turn Bangladesh into failed state: PM
Five killed in road crashes  


Latest News
Winter rains likely across country
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft