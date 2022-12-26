New AL central committee pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly-elected Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here this morning.

The Prime Minister stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the architect of independence of Bangladesh.

Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Hasina was elected President of Bangladesh Awami League - the country's oldest political party - for the 10th consecutive term, while Obaidul Qader was re-elected as general secretary for the third time in the 22nd National Council held yesterday (December 24). -BSS













