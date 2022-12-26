Help the street children to survive

Dear Sir



In this wintry night, street children are lying on walkways with clothes barely enough to help them combat the spell of biting cold. While this season carries a charm for the well off section of the society, its woes to these ill-fated children in fact know no bounds.



On the other hand, we wear good warm clothes for saving us from cold. We live in a cold less, windless house. So it is our responsibility to stand up by the street children so that they can live by wearing warm clothes. The government also should ensure shelter for them; ensure the warm clothes for them. I call the social and voluntary organization of our country for helping these helpless street children. I call the richest people of our country with helping hand to the street children.



Jobaidul Islam

Student, Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasa.

Mirsarai, Chattogram.



