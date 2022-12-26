

Prioritise skill-based education in the next curriculum



We know that the global marketplace is more competitive than ever. Innovative products and creative thinking enhance the power of an organization to design and present it in an aesthetically pleasing way. Creative thinking and application captures consumers' attention and secures their loyalty. Creativity is a common language that we can all learn to bring our passions and ideas together. Creativity and innovation are not only valuable learning pursuits, but also an important tool for success in educational institutions and the workplace. For this reason, it is very important to teach creativity and innovation skills in our curriculum.



In this digital era, the world is witnessing many changes at an exponential rate. New versions of technology are arriving in our workplaces every day and employers are constantly having to adapt to the changing conditions. Our students need to be able to learn new things efficiently. Education should be given to adapt to all other technologies including business, entrepreneurship, entertainment, communication and lifestyle trends.



In today's world, communication skills are key to artistic development. We use more technology than ever before to protect communications. Along with video conferencing, various new ways of communicating on social media have emerged. Effective communication is the only way to accomplish these effectively. We need to educate our students to be able to communicate with employers and everyone inside or outside the workplace.



Team work through mutual collaboration is a feature of the digital age. A person should know how to be able to work in both physical and virtual teams. These skills include communication and values-based leadership. Collaboration skills are one of the essential skills taught in classrooms worldwide. We need to inculcate in our students the ability to adapt to the collaborative culture of future employers in every step of education.



Every teacher is a leader in his class. He teaches leadership to students in his classroom. He can teach the practice of an "I can do it" to a "we can do it" attitude when it comes to teamwork. Understanding leadership is one of the lifelong learning skills that can change people's lives. After all, one who leads is not just someone who manages things. What a leader does is to inspire, motivate and empower his students. Such leadership should be taught in the institutions.



The world is changing and many problems will come dramatically, which our students have to solve. They may face challenges that require these skills to solve. Learning to use it effectively by designing appropriate solutions to any problem is essential for students.



In today's fast-changing world, employers need employees who can solve problems, provide ideas and help improve the organization. Critical thinking skills are essential for future success. It enhances the ability to think independently, responsibly and productively. Critical Thinking (CT) and Internet of Thinking (IoT) are among the best terminologies of these thinking skills, which every student must know.



We should know what is valuable and what is worthless, false or suspicious in information breakdown and information search. Then we can accept or reject it accordingly. It is quite important to come up with original and useful solutions based on information. This is one aspect of research that every good digital citizen needs to know. Information is the core of the Internet and it is alive and evolving.



Personal management is important among the basic skills to overcome future challenges. This includes the ability of employers to independently adopt, organize, develop and implement plans. This skill is one of the components of every student's career.



Without curiosity and inquiry skills, nothing can be learned and performed effectively in practical life. Lifelong learning is driven by curiosity and inquiry. Through this, knowledge and skills can be acquired at any level of life outside the classroom. So, in the classroom students should be empowered to ask questions to improve their learning skills. Then they can improve themselves through curiosity skills successfully in their career.



In the digital age, almost every business manager or corporate employer wants to hire people who are skilled in using technology. Because, in this era of the fourth industrial revolution, there is no alternative to the maximum use of technology. Educational institutions have laid great emphasis on technological education to meet the challenges of the 21st century, but it needs to be enriched at all levels of education. Technical skills act as a major driving force in our careers.



The skills that create additional value for every student are soft skills, which include time management skills, organizational skills, visual communication skills, smart presentation skills, etc. Most of the businessmen or entrepreneurs prioritize this skill in their place of business.



This is also an important skill that our teachers should teach students in the classroom. If what we learn cannot be applied in our practical life, it can be a chore for the teacher. The teacher will teach his students such knowledge and skills that they will be reflected in their daily life. If students can understand that every education is a real reflection of career life, they will be able to leave a bright signature of success in their respective workplaces.



Therefore, we can firmly say that the above-mentioned skills are essential skills for all students to face the challenges of the future. These skills enhance the continuous development of students and help shape our future for the better. In short, mastering useful lifelong learning skills helps us work, learn and live better. So, let 2023 be the year of skill development in our education management and let students become a valuable skilled resource of the nation.

The writer is principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka and President of Bangladesh SMAR Education Network (BdSEN)













