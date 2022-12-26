

Lead poisoning, a lethal public health concern



Various scientific research papers has been published that 100 per cent of vegetables and 70 per cent of fish samples examined for lead-contamination in researches over the years were found poisoned with lead, according to the review published in September in the US-based Journal of Health and Pollution.



The average lead concentration of 4.33 mg/kg in vegetables was 433-fold higher than the World Health Organization (WHO)/Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) standard for vegetables. Fish samples collected from the Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, and fish market had the highest lead concentration while Pangas fish contained lead about 62 times the WHO-permitted level.



These fishes, the review said, assimilated lead through ingestion of suspended particulate matters from water, contaminated feed and surface adsorption by both tissues and membranes.



Lead contamination was found in cereals, chicken, duck eggs, cow milk and a host of other foods tested during the researches, said the review, adding that Bangladesh is exposed to almost all pathways of lead contamination.



In each kg of turmeric powder and roots, up to 413mg of lead was found, the review said, adding that there was a study that linked high level of lead in blood to turmeric consumption. According to one study, some concentrations exceeded the national limit by up to 500 times. The lead concentration in each kilogram of cereals such as rice, maize and wheat was found to be 1.9, 2.4 and 4.8 mg respectively, far beyond the permissible limit of 0.82 mg/kg.



Used lead-acid batteries in the open-air and close to homestead areas is considered to be a major source of lead exposure in Bangladesh, as these batteries are often recycled in the informal sector. Lead-acid batteries account for over 80 per cent of annual global lead consumption, according to official statistics. Unauthorized production of used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling factories, lead-based paint, aluminium cookware, lead-painted toys, and pigment are the major sources of lead pollution in Bangladesh as found in several research studies.



Prof. Dr. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman at Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), head of the Department of Environmental Science at Stamford University and the lead author of the review said that there is an overmuch presence of lead in air, water and soil Bangladesh. However, the lead accumulates in food through air, water and soil. As a result, lead contamination is now found in almost every food in Bangladesh.



�Lead is not supposed to be present in air, water, soil or food unless inserted from outside,� said Prof. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder that the level of lead contamination in food is now frightening. The consequences of such contamination are a hidden threat to the public health, especially for the neurological development of children, he added.



�Lead can easily enter our body through air and food as we breathe and eat,� Professor Mohammed Hanif, who specialises in paediatrics. �Lead pollution hampers neurological growth in children and can cause many non-communicable diseases among adults.



Lead poisoning, a lethal public health concern



In July 2021, UNICEF in a global report disclosed above 5 ?g/dL blood lead level among 35.5 million children in Bangladesh. Referring to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) data, the report disclosed that Bangladesh had the world�s fourth-highest rate of deaths due to lead exposure with an average population blood lead level of 6.83?g/dL, which is the eleventh highest in the world.



Prof. Kamruzzaman Majumder said that the government must take initiatives to determine the level of lead contamination. Awareness among people can reduce the exposure to lead contamination and this is necessary to stop the threat that silently takes a heavy toll.

The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment













Food is essential for every living being on earth. But food poisoning has become so rampant in Bangladesh that we always feel scared while eating anything. Today�s food chain in the country is now highly exposed to lead pollution is the process of making poisoned water, soil and air or other elements of the environment hazardous to use. Lead contamination of food products has become a serious threat to public health in Bangladesh and country had the world�s fourth-highest rate of deaths due to lead exposure of lead poisoning in history. The finding comes from released review of scientific papers.Various scientific research papers has been published that 100 per cent of vegetables and 70 per cent of fish samples examined for lead-contamination in researches over the years were found poisoned with lead, according to the review published in September in the US-based Journal of Health and Pollution.The average lead concentration of 4.33 mg/kg in vegetables was 433-fold higher than the World Health Organization (WHO)/Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) standard for vegetables. Fish samples collected from the Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, and fish market had the highest lead concentration while Pangas fish contained lead about 62 times the WHO-permitted level.These fishes, the review said, assimilated lead through ingestion of suspended particulate matters from water, contaminated feed and surface adsorption by both tissues and membranes.Lead contamination was found in cereals, chicken, duck eggs, cow milk and a host of other foods tested during the researches, said the review, adding that Bangladesh is exposed to almost all pathways of lead contamination.In each kg of turmeric powder and roots, up to 413mg of lead was found, the review said, adding that there was a study that linked high level of lead in blood to turmeric consumption. According to one study, some concentrations exceeded the national limit by up to 500 times. The lead concentration in each kilogram of cereals such as rice, maize and wheat was found to be 1.9, 2.4 and 4.8 mg respectively, far beyond the permissible limit of 0.82 mg/kg.Used lead-acid batteries in the open-air and close to homestead areas is considered to be a major source of lead exposure in Bangladesh, as these batteries are often recycled in the informal sector. Lead-acid batteries account for over 80 per cent of annual global lead consumption, according to official statistics. Unauthorized production of used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling factories, lead-based paint, aluminium cookware, lead-painted toys, and pigment are the major sources of lead pollution in Bangladesh as found in several research studies.Prof. Dr. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, chairman at Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), head of the Department of Environmental Science at Stamford University and the lead author of the review said that there is an overmuch presence of lead in air, water and soil Bangladesh. However, the lead accumulates in food through air, water and soil. As a result, lead contamination is now found in almost every food in Bangladesh.�Lead is not supposed to be present in air, water, soil or food unless inserted from outside,� said Prof. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder that the level of lead contamination in food is now frightening. The consequences of such contamination are a hidden threat to the public health, especially for the neurological development of children, he added.�Lead can easily enter our body through air and food as we breathe and eat,� Professor Mohammed Hanif, who specialises in paediatrics. �Lead pollution hampers neurological growth in children and can cause many non-communicable diseases among adults.Exposure to lead, a naturally occurring toxic metal, can seriously affect human health, particularly harmful to young children. Even at lower levels of exposure, which may not show symptoms, lead can affect children's brain development, resulting in reduced intelligence quotient (IQ), behavioral changes such as reduced attention span and increased antisocial behavior, and reduced educational attainment, lead is toxic to multiple body systems, including the central nervous system and brain, the reproductive system, kidneys, the cardiovascular system, the blood system and the immune system, World Health Organization (WHO) warns.In July 2021, UNICEF in a global report disclosed above 5 ?g/dL blood lead level among 35.5 million children in Bangladesh. Referring to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) data, the report disclosed that Bangladesh had the world�s fourth-highest rate of deaths due to lead exposure with an average population blood lead level of 6.83?g/dL, which is the eleventh highest in the world.Prof. Kamruzzaman Majumder said that the government must take initiatives to determine the level of lead contamination. Awareness among people can reduce the exposure to lead contamination and this is necessary to stop the threat that silently takes a heavy toll.The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment