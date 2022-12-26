Mercantilism, determining factor for external transactions

Transactions with cross border require framework arrangements with external world. Banks in this case play major roles. It is claimed that Bangladesh adopted Article 8 of the IMF Article of Agreements. Accordingly Taka is said to be declared convertible on current account transactions. What it is meant is subject to explanation. Otherwise this buzz word convertibility carries no sense. As per foreign exchange regulations, payments on account of current transactions do not require permission from central bank under Taka convertibility.



Transactions under current account are defined as receipts and payments which are not for the purpose of transferring capital, and also include foreign trade, other current business including services, and normal short-term banking and credit facilities in ordinary course of business; interest on loans and as net income from investments; moderate amounts of amortization of loans; expenses in connection with foreign travel, education and medical care of self, parents, spouse and children; and moderate remittances for family living expenses of parents, spouse and children resident abroad. This is as per foreign exchange regulatory framework of the country. 1



As said earlier, Taka is convertible on current account transactions. But the reality is different. There is a yes list for which banks can execute transactions. These are common transactions, such as import payments, remittances of dividends, business payments within a limit liked to past sales performance of remitting entities, few individual payments with limits like travel, medicare, and education at higher level. Beyond the authorized transactions, approvals are needed from central bank to effect outward payments. Considering the reality, there is a gap between declaration of so called convertibility and reality.



As we know that our export amount including services is not same as our imports. There is always a deficit in trade. The deficiencies are basically supported by remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad. If the support were not from wage remittances, the gap would be substantiated by capital accounts in the form of loans and equity from external sources. Taka was declared convertible on current account transactions but current account position is not so strong rather in negative territory. This situation seems to lead central bank to make yes list for current transactions without disclosing a negative list. As such, the discourse on Taka convertibility is a matter of question. In true sense, Taka is not fully convertible on current account transactions. This is as good as capital account transactions which are executable with permission from central bank.



Another declaration came in the first decade of current century. Exchange rate for buying and selling foreign currency was declared floating in 2003. Floating exchange rate is determined with the interaction of demand and supply. No intervention is needed from the authority. But in true sense, exchange rate since its declaration is detected. Even today, the rate, after a huge fall of Taka value, is dictated alternatively by bankers associations.



Bangladesh Taka was declared de jure floating but de facto managed. External sector fundamentals are confined in current transactions. This is real economic game changer. Current account transactions are also extracted from the calculation of national income accounts and fiscal accounts. In national income aggregates, there are savings and investment. In ideal situation, savings are equal to investment. Investment being greater than savings leads current account balance to go to negative territory. Budget deficit in fiscal accounts requires funding, resulting in borrowing from savings. Use of borrowings for domestic purchases supports economic activities but involvement of external sector for the same deteriorates current account balances.



To bring equilibrium, efforts are reported to be going on to decrease outflows by reining imports in administrative way without considering long run impact. The import contents are mostly for productive use, an insignificant part of which constitutes so called non-essential luxurious items for outright use or consumption. As such, administrative way to protect outflows may result in loss of economic output which may lead to increase imports for finished goods.



In closed economic concepts, every nation wants to earn more from external economies - more exports, less imports. This is known as bagger thy neighbor under mercantilism system. The system was run by fixed exchange rate which was manipulated to earn more by exports and to pay less by discouraging imports. But with the adoption of import substitution industrial framework, manufactured goods are refrained from importing with the support of local production. Requirement of input imports is inevitable, whatever is going on to cut imports.



With regards to external transactions, export trade can be cited. Bangladesh adds labor as value with import contents for major exports like readymade garments. In the same way, import substitution industries contribute value addition by human labor leading the economy to upgrade in true sense. By this way, Bangladesh economy was already phased out from LDC status.





Economy needs output at increasing trends for which inputs are required. Domestic manufacturing activities need to keep operational. Otherwise economy may face collateral damage. In this situation, foreign currency inflows are required to be encouraged through financial incentives and exchange rate benefits. Enhancement in inflows will definitely support the need of outflows. Appropriate medicine is required for specific diseases. Hence liquidity problems are to be solved by liquidity; no policy tool other than real economic outputs can create liquidity.

