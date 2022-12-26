Sheikh Hasina steering country to its goal

The 22nd National Conference of Bangladesh Awami League, the country's ancient traditional political party that led the great liberation war, was held on the 24th of this month. The conference was successfully held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. This time, due to the global economic recession, the party has reduced the budget of the event and completed the two-day conference in one day. Sheikh Hasina was again elected as the president of the party for the 10th time in the conference. At the conference President of Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that it has been possible to move the country forward through the continuity of the government. The interests of the country will not be handed over to anyone.



In this year's national conference, it was decided to build 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. This year's slogan of the party's conference was, "The determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream under the leadership of national treasure Sheikh Hasina in the development journey". The team will continue to develop and work with the aim of building a smart Bangladesh by the year 2041 through the creation of Digital Bangladesh. Since the establishment of this party, it has been working side by side in protecting and developing the rights of the people of this country.



The establishment of the party for the liberation and protection of the rights of the people of Bengal crushed by the tyranny, torture, extreme negligence and misrule of the West Pakistani ruling group on the Bengali nation. Since its inception, Awami League has laid the foundation of the political-economic-social and cultural philosophy of building a modern, progressive society and state system with the ideals of building a society free from exploitation, secular-non-sectarian politics, Bengali nationalism, democratic culture, and equality. The history of the establishment of the party is very old.



Bangladesh Awami League is the traditional and current ruling political party of Bangladesh. This political party was founded on 23 June 1949 with the establishment of East Pakistan Awami Muslim League.



"After the victory in the 1954 elections, the council of the Awami Muslim League in 1955 removed the word Muslim from the name of the party. As a result, non-Muslims also got a chance to join this party. However, the two words East Pakistan were removed from the time of Bangladesh's independence war". (Source: Online BBC News Bangla, Dhaka June 23, 2019 Update June 23, 2020).



The founding president of the party was Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani. He served as president from 1949 to the term elected at the 1957 convention. In 1964, Maulana Abdur Rashid Turkbagish was elected as the president. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was elected as president in 1966 conference and served till the term elected in 1972 conference. AHM Kamruzzaman in 1974, Mohiuddin Ahmed (Acting) in 1976, Zohra Tajuddin (Convener) in 1977, Abdul Malek Ukil was elected President in 1978. Then Sheikh Hasina is taking the responsibility of the president of the party for the 10th time with the responsibility of the new president since 1981 and is moving this country forward.



The party has been working to protect the rights of the people of this region before and after the liberation war. Before the liberation war, facing many historical movements, the nation kept the movement well organized. The movements For example, Ayub Khan's decade-long anti-dictatorship movement, education movement of '62 and '64, prevention of communal riots of '64, historic 6-point movement of '66, Agartala conspiracy case of '68, '69- Its mass coup, historic victory in the 6-point '70 elections, Bangabandhu's March 7, 1971 "This time our struggleFreedom Struggle, This Time Freedom Struggle" famous speech and later the all-out non-cooperation movement against the Pakistani rulers called by Bangabandhu, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur in the early hours of March 26 after the most brutal massacre in history by the Pakistani army on the night of March 25With the declaration of independence of Bangladesh by Rahman, the Bengali nation under the leadership of Awami League jumped into the armed liberation war to establish an independent nation-state. Finally, through a bloody liberation war of 9 months led by Awami League, independent sovereign Bangladesh emerged in exchange for the blood of 3 million martyrs and the honor of 200,000 mothers and sisters.



One of the stigmas of the post-liberation war history is the solitary killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family on August 15, 1975.

A detailed account of how Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana heard about the death of their families as they were abroad at the time of the assassination of the great architect of Bangladesh's independence war, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is given by Dr. MA Wazed Mia in his 'Some Incidents Around Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and Bangladesh' (1993). Wrote in the book. According to the book, on August 15, 1975, Mr. Wazed Miah along with his wife Sheikh Hasina, two children and Sheikh Rehana were staying at the residence of the then Bangladesh Ambassador Sanaul Haque in Belgium.



Sheikh Hasina was already distraught over the death of her family members including her father. Father, mother, brother and many other relatives did not get back to the country. He returned home on May 17, 1981 with a deep emptiness and pain in his mind. Taking on a new big responsibility. As the head of a big political party like Awami League. Since then, with her far-sighted political prudence, Sheikh Hasina has transformed this country into a new development and advanced digital Bangladesh in the heart of the world by performing the duties of Awami League president and national leader as well as Prime Minister for different terms. His prudence in running the state is a blessing for the people of this country. So congratulations to Sheikh Hasina for being re-elected as the 10th president of Awami League! It is hoped that the dream of Sonar Bangla will be transformed into Smart Bangladesh in your hands.

The writer is an advocate and columnist, Judge Court, Khulna









