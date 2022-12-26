Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 08, 2005, Brazilian football legend Pele kisses a ball, during a presentation in Leipzig on the eve of the final draw of the Fifa football World Cup 2006. The hospital treating Brazilian football great Pele announced on December 21, 2022, a "progression" in his cancer, as well as kidney and heart "dysfunctions." Pele, 82, is being treated in the general ward but "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 08, 2005, Brazilian football legend Pele kisses a ball, during a presentation in Leipzig on the eve of the final draw of the Fifa football World Cup 2006. The hospital treating Brazilian football great Pele announced on December 21, 2022, a "progression" in his cancer, as well as kidney and heart "dysfunctions." Pele, 82, is being treated in the general ward but "requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions," said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. photo: AFP

SAO PAULO, DEC 25: Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter.
Edinho, Pele's son -- who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana in the north -- arrived on Christmas Eve at the medical center, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely Nascimento.
He posted an Instagram photo of himself holding the football star's hand, captioning it: "Father... my strength is yours."
The ex-goalkeeper arrived a day after having explained his absence at his father's side to local media.
"I would like to be present, but I am committed to my mission here. I'm not a doctor, I couldn't really help much," he said in an interview published on Friday by the daily Estadao.
That same day, Kely shared a photo of herself hugging her 82-year-old father in the hospital with the caption "one more night together".
Late on Saturday, Kely posted a picture of Pele's wife Marcia Aoki and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated. Pele was not visible in the image.
"Almost all of us. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, union, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send us," Kely wrote.
On Wednesday, the hospital announced that Pele's colon cancer was showing "progression" and he needed "more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure."  
Earlier that day, his daughters had announced he would not be home for Christmas.
The atmosphere was calm outside of the hospital on Saturday, according to AFP.
Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to "pray for the King."
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iraq football body launches ticket sales for Gulf Cup
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve
Rashford signs new ManU deal
Vieira slams Martinez's 'stupid' World Cup celebrations
Boland keeps place for Australia as South Africa mull batting shake-up
Howe ignoring Premier League table as Newcastle resume in third place
BCB considering to propose sharing trophy with India
Bangladesh made us extremely tensed: Rahul


Latest News
Winter rains likely across country
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft