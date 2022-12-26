Video
Rashford signs new ManU deal

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

LONDON, DEC 25: Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2024, the English outfit announced on Saturday.
The new contract on a reported £250,000-a-week plus bonuses, makes him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League, according to the Independent newspaper.
The 25-year-old agreed a new deal alongside Diogo Dalot, Fred and Luke Shaw with the four players' current contract up at the end of the season.
The England forward came through United's academy and was part of his country's squad that reached this month's World Cup quarter-finals.
"We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process," United coach Erik Ten Hag said.
"We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it," he added.    -AFP


