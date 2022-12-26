Video
Sports

BCB considering to propose sharing trophy with India

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Team India is carrying the Killer Trophy (Indian sponsor company) to India after winning the second Test match and 2-0 series against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium (SBNS) on Sunday.
"It is not a rotational trophy but was made by our sponsor for this bilateral series", Mohammed Jalal Yunus, the chairman of Cricket Operations Committee, said.
Incidentally, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has a plan in future to have a rotational trophy between the two teams. "We have a good relationship with the Indian cricket board and will certainly plan a permanent trophy to play between the two teams", he reveals.  
"India already have a Gavaskar-Border trophy, which is being shared with Cricket Australia and Sri Lanka-Australia have a Muralitharan-Shane Warne Trophy. We will also plan to share a similar trophy with India".
"It will be named after two legendary cricketers of two countries. India has been playing Test cricket since 1932 and obviously they have produced many legends, whereas we started playing Test cricket only in 2000 and our board would decide on whose name the trophy to be made", the chairman added.
Sharing award   
Indian spinner R. Ashwin, who won the Player of the Match award has shared the same with Shreyas Iyer. "Shreyas batted beautifully, if he wasn't the player of the series, I'd have shared this with him", Ashwin declared at the presentation. The Player of the Series award went to Cheteshwar Pujara.
Ashwin's gesture of sharing the award with his colleague (Shreyas Iyer) with whom Team India could clinch the match and the series was well lauded by Ashwin's wife Preethi.
Speaking exclusively from India (she was not travelling with the team), she said, "It is an amazing gesture by Ash. Shreyas equally deserved this. They both saw that India could overcome the difficult situation on Sunday".
"Yes, it was a tough call by two batters and at one point of time it looked difficult but still we had a ray of hope".









« PreviousNext »

