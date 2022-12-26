

Nat'l Youth Shooting Championship awards handed over







The National Youth Shooting Championship 2022 was concluded in Dhaka with the award programme on Sunday. The Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) Shooting Club became the champion and Cumilla Rifles' Club runner-up. The State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, handed over the prizes to the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving ceremony. A total of 105 shooters (65 male and 40 female) participated in the Championship. photo: Observer DESK