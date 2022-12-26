

Mehidy excited to get Virat Kohli's jersey

Kohli gifted his jersey to Mehidy after the fourth day's play as India snatched a three-wicket victory against Bangladesh from the jaws of defeat. Mehidy indeed made Bangladesh heavily favourite to win the Test, claiming 5-63, which was his ninth five-for in Test format.

Mehidy also dismissed Kohli in this Test for just 1. After the dismissal, Kohli vented his anger on the ground on day three as it is believed someone from Bangladesh sledged him. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then came forward and handled the situation by calming Kohli.

But after winning the Dhaka Test, Kohli was found in a different form. He gifted Mehidy his autographed jersey in which it was written that 'Best wishes to Mehidy."

Mehidy indeed wanted a jersey from Kohli after the ODI series which Bangladesh won by 2-1. Kohli gifted him the ODI jersey after the Test series.

Mehidy is also happy to get the jersey of one of the best cricketers in the world. He posted the picture on social media and wrote, 'A special souvenir from the best cricketer Virat Kohli.'

He also said, "Kohli even joked, saying that you got me out in this Test and now demanded a jersey from me."

Kohli often gifts his jersey and bat to others. The former Indian captain gave his bat to Liton Das during the T20 World Cup. -BSS













