Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mehidy excited to get Virat Kohli's jersey

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Mehidy excited to get Virat Kohli's jersey

Mehidy excited to get Virat Kohli's jersey

Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was excited to get the jersey of Virat Kohli, saying that it's a special souvenir which he would preserve specially.
Kohli gifted his jersey to Mehidy after the fourth day's play as India snatched a three-wicket victory against Bangladesh from the jaws of defeat. Mehidy indeed made Bangladesh heavily favourite to win the Test, claiming 5-63, which was his ninth five-for in Test format.
Mehidy also dismissed Kohli in this Test for just 1. After the dismissal, Kohli vented his anger on the ground on day three as it is believed someone from Bangladesh sledged him. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then came forward and handled the situation by calming Kohli.
But after winning the Dhaka Test, Kohli was found in a different form. He gifted Mehidy his autographed jersey in which it was written that 'Best wishes to Mehidy."
Mehidy indeed wanted a jersey from Kohli after the ODI series which Bangladesh won by 2-1. Kohli gifted him the ODI jersey after the Test series.
Mehidy is also happy to get the jersey of one of the best cricketers in the world. He posted the picture on social media and wrote, 'A special souvenir from the best cricketer Virat Kohli.'
He also said, "Kohli even joked, saying that you got me out in this Test and now demanded a jersey from me."
Kohli often gifts his jersey and bat to others. The former Indian captain gave his bat to Liton Das during the T20 World Cup.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iraq football body launches ticket sales for Gulf Cup
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve
Rashford signs new ManU deal
Vieira slams Martinez's 'stupid' World Cup celebrations
Boland keeps place for Australia as South Africa mull batting shake-up
Howe ignoring Premier League table as Newcastle resume in third place
BCB considering to propose sharing trophy with India
Bangladesh made us extremely tensed: Rahul


Latest News
Winter rains likely across country
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft