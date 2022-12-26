Video
Home Sports

India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Hosts concede defeat despite Miraz's fifer

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

India�s cricketers pose for a photo as they hold the tournament trophy after winning on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 25, 2022. photo: AFP

Mehidy Miraz's five-wicket haul went in vain as Bangladesh conceded a three-wicket defeat on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandar Ashwin's buck. India win series 2-0.
Needing six wickets to clinch rare-some Test win over India, Shakib Al Hasan picked up the wicket of overnight's batter Jaydev Unadkat who added 10 to his overnight's three runs. Miraz joined the party couple of overs later to send danger man Rishabh Pant to the dugout. Pant managed nine runs. Miraz stroke again to seize the wicket of Axar Patel (34). The Tigers thereby, started to sniff the victory as India had been in serious trouble losing seven wickets to post 74 runs on the board and were still 71 runs away from the winning post.
Iyer and Ashwin poured water on Bangladesh's hope and snatched the match remaining undivided. Iyer was batting on 29 while Ashwin was eight short of a fifty.
Miraz notched five wickets for 63 runs. It's 9th five wickets haul for Miraz. Shakib took the rest.
Bangladesh on Thursday elected to bat first winning the toss and were all-out for 227 runs after batting failure from all the top orders but Mominul Haque, who made comeback after half a year and missed a ton for 16 runs from 157 balls. He sent the ball to the boundary for 12 times and out of the park for once. Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Shanto (24) were the next leading Bangladesh scorers.
India's Umesh Yadav and Ravichandar Ashwin shared four wickets each for 24 and 71 runs respectively. Jaydev Unadkat took the rest for 50 runs.
India were bowled out for 314 in their first innings. Rashabh Pant scored 93 off 104 balls while Shreyas Iyer went on 87 off 105.
Shakib hauled four for 79 runs while Taijul spent 74 to notch as many wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Miraz shared the rest between them.
Bangladesh were bowled out for 231 after twin fifties from Zakir Hasan and Liton Das. Zakir, who hit ton in Chattogram on debut, picked up a fifty in his 2nd Test. He got out on 51 but sustained 188 minutes in the middle to face 135 balls. He hit five boundaries. Liton in contrast, was furious with the bat and hoarded 73 runs from 98 facings with seven boundary shots.
Patel was the most successful among Indian bowlers, who clinched three wickets for 68 runs while Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each.
After 2-1 ODI series defeat, India beat Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram by 188 runs and with this three-wicket victory they kept their dominance in red-ball games.


