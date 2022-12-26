

The wreck of a bus lies in the Lerez river after it plunged while crossing a bridge













The wreck of a bus lies in the Lerez river after it plunged while crossing a bridge, killing four people, in Cerdedo-Cotobade, northwestern Spain, on December 25. The accident occurred on December 24 night near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones jailed in Monterroso in central Galicia. Rescue operations had to be suspended overnight due to bad weather but resumed in the morning. photo : AFP