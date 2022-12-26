Video
Country celebrates X-mas with prayers for an end to Ukraine war

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

The hotel amplifying the Christmas celebrations by featuring Santa Claus creating a grandiose aura and a marvel to mesmerize all onlookers to a blissful panoramic mood with children. The photo was taken from Hotel Sonargaon in the city on Sunday. photo: Observer

Churches across Bangladesh marked Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, with prayers for an end to the war in Ukraine and the establishment of world peace.
Christmas celebrations are in full swing all over the world and Bangladesh is no exception.
A prayer service was held at the St Mary's Cathedral in Dhaka's Kakrail at 8 am on Sunday.
"We are celebrating Christmas amid the war in Ukraine. There are ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. May peace be established in all countries and people be completely safe from the coronavirus pandemic. Let us all pray to the Lord," Father Patrick Gomez said.
Christmas is a celebration of the pure love that shapes humanity and is about service to the less fortunate, according to Gomez.
"We wish for happiness, peace, and prosperity for people of all religions and castes worldwide. Let there be peace in war-torn countries."
Expressing satisfaction with the security arrangements around the festival, Gomez said the government has cooperated a lot this year and various measures have been taken.
Home Minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan said that security has been strengthened in 5,642 churches across the country for Christmas.
Fireworks and firecrackers have been banned, Kamal added. There will be archways and CCTV cameras at the entrance of churches. Special security measures have been taken in diplomatic quarters as well.
Meanwhile, Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, captain of RAB-3, greeted Gomez with flowers and a cake on Sunday morning.
Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Christ, also revered as a prophet in Islamic tradition, as Christmas on Dec 25.
Christians usually start their celebrations on the eve of Christmas, decorating their houses and putting up Christmas trees.
Many five-star hotels in Dhaka have made special arrangements to mark the occasion. The Christmas trees have been decorated with colourful lights. They have also organised a variety of programmes for children.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate Christmas messages to Bangladeshis.
    -bdnews24.com



