Jamaat Ameer sent to jail

Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, was sent to jail by a Dhaka Court after ending two phases of remand in a case filed with capital's Jatrabari Police Station for his suspected involvement in militancy.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Earlier on December 21 and December 13, the Jamaat chief , Shafiqur, was placed on remand in two phases to interrogate

him about his militancy connection.

On Saturday, the Investigation Officer (IO) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit Inspector Mohammad Abul Basher produced the Jamaat chief on conclusion of the second time three-day remand.

In remand forwarding report police said they got important clue about militancy activities from him.

It was mentioned that his son, Rafat, was arrested in connection in the same case on November 9.

Rafat is the Sylhet regional coordinator of Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar Al Islam and has been persuading young people to leave their homes for so-called jihad, according to police. Shafiqur was aware of his son's [Rafat Chowdhury's] militant activities.

Defence lawyers submitted before the court that before election the opposition parties are taking preparation for waging anti- government movement, Jamaat-e-Islami is also taking preparations to join the movement simultaneously. The government has arrested him with a motive to harassing him, the government has put one's offence on another's shoulder. He is an elderly man and ill. Inconsideration of his ill health they pleaded to grant him bail. A team of CTTC arrested Shafiqur Rahman from his Bashundhara residence on December 13.

Later he was shown arrested in connection with a militancy case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on November 2 under the Anti-Terrorism Act. On November 9, Shafiqur's son Rafat Chowdhury was arrested from Sylhet in the same case.

On Thursday Md Asaduzzaman, chief of CTTC, unit said Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman knew that his son got involved in militancy but remained silent.











