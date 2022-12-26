Video
GM Quader, Chunnu meet Raushan to mend fence

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

As a result of the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ice of internal conflict between Jatiya Party's (JP) Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader (GM Quader) has started breaking.
As part of the step, GM Quader and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Sunday met Raushan Ershad at her Gulshan residence to invite her officially to visit the party's office and joining its programme of founding anniversary to be organized on January 1.
During the visit, Quader and Chunnu stayed in Raushan's house for around one and half an hour and discussed various political and family issues.
When asked about the visit and meeting with Raushan, Party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told media that it was a curtsey call as she (Raushan) entered her house from hotel after a long time.
"We met her to see her physical condition as part of a curtsey call. Party's founding anniversary programme will be held on January 1. We     have invited her to join the programme. She has accepted the invitation and assured us to join the programme," Chunnu added.
When asked about discussion on leadership of the party and policymaking issues, the JP leader said, "We hadn't discussed on the issue. But, we had discussed about all issues of the party. We are in the party. Her cooperation will also be continued, she assured."
Regarding the leadership of the party, founded by former military ruler HM Ershad, JP Chief Patron Raushan Ershad and Chairman GM Quader took opposite stances. Following the development, GM Quader expelled the party's several senior leaders. As part of the inner conflict, the followers of Raushan had called the party's council in November. But, the council was postponed later.
Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Raushan and Quader in Ganabhaban and discussed about various issues including party's unity.


