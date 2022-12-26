Video
One lakh cases have been filed against 37 lakh BNP activists: Mosharraf

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain on Sunday claimed that more than one lakh cases have been filed against some 37 lakh BNP leaders and activists across the country.
"The government has so far filed more than 100,000 cases against about 37 lakh BNP leaders and activists to suppress our voices to remain in power," he said while addressing a memorial discussion marking the
    death anniversary of former National Press Club President and BNP Chairperson's adviser Riazuddin Ahmed at the Jatiya Press Club on Sunday (25 December).
A faction of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ) jointly organized the programme. BFUJ President M Abdullah presided over the discussion meeting while former Press Club President Shaukat Mahmud, former BFUJ President Ruhul Amin Gazi, DUJ President Kader Gani Chowdhury and former DUJ President Abdul Hai Sikder also spoke.
Khandkar Mosharraf said, "This government has made over 600 BNP activists victims of enforced disappearances. Thousands of activists have fallen prey to extra judicial killings."
The BNP leader also remarked that the freedom of journalists no longer exists in the country due to absence of democracy.
The country's political and social environment and the economic sectors have all been compromised, he added.
"Bangladesh must be protected from all this destruction. The only way to save the country is to remove those who have been in power for over a decade by force and by stealing votes," added the BNP leader.
Khandkar Mosharraf further said that the BNP announced its 10-point charter of demands to save democracy in the country.


