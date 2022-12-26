Video
BNP, JP served themselves, not the people: Hasina

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina laid a wreath and stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of respect at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the city on Sunday. photo: pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed opposition parties, the BNP and the Jatiya Party, for abusing their powers for their own ends at the expense of the people they were meant to serve.
"The Awami League's mandate is to change the people's fortunes and that is what we are doing," she said while meeting ruling party leaders and activists at her official residence on Sunday, a day after it elected its new leadership.
"The people's trust is our greatest strength. We believe in the power of the people. The Awami League works for the people and through our efforts, we have restored their fortunes."
Hasina was re-elected as the president of the Awami League for the 10th time at the party's 22nd national council on Saturday. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will also serve his third term as the party's general secretary.
"Our organisation encompasses all of Bangladesh. Our organisation rose from the masses," she told party leaders.
"And the BNP and the Jatiya Party grabbed power by violating the constitution. They are not accountable to the people. They only served their own interests while in power instead of the people."    -bdnews24.com


