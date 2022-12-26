AL Presidium meets today

The first meeting of the new Presidium of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held on Monday (today) at 7:00pm at Ganabhaban, the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The information was given by party Office Secretary Biplob Barua in a press release on Sunday.

Party insiders informed

that the names for the post of Executive Member will be finalised in the meeting.

AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the Daily Observer, "The central Executive Members of the new committee formed by 22nd National Council may be selected in the Presidium Members' meeting on Monday."

According to the press release signed by Biplob Barua, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting of Presidium.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting following proper health protection rules.

Earlier, on Saturday (December 24) Awami League's 22nd National Council elected the party's new central Executive Committee.

In the new body, most of the members, including party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader, were re-elected except Executive Members. And it was said in the council session of the 22nd National Council that Executive Members of central AL will be selected in the party's Presidium Members' meeting.













