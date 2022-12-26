DGHS warns people of highly contagious C-19 sub-variant

Heeding to the warning of the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday urged people to take cautionary measures including taking booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and wearing face masks in crowded areas as the potential new variant of Coronavirus that has already appeared in China and also detected in India.

At an online briefing held on Sunday, DGHS Additional Director General (Admin) Prof Ahmedul Kabir said the cautionary measures including taking booster jabs and wearing face masks in crowded areas is now urgent as the new sub-variant of Omicron-BF18 is sweeping China and was detected in India.

The subvariant of

Omicron-BF18 is highly transmissible. The new variant is capable of infecting many people within a shorter period. It has put the Chinese health system under pressure as infections, and deaths have spiralled. Same time, the variant has also caused a rise in new Covid-19 cases in neighbouring India. So, taking a booster dose - especially for those with vulnerability, and wearing masks is a must, Prof Ahmedul Kabir said.

He said the new sub-variant of Omicron is four times higher in transmissibility and the incubation period is shorter enabling it to infect many people at a time.

"The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has been asked to conduct genome sequencing to detect if the variant is already in the country," he added.

Earlier on Saturday night, the NTAC on Covid-19 held a meeting and urged the government to take precautionary measures to prevent transmission of the virus.

While briefing, National Committee President Prof Mohammad Shahidullah said the committee has suggested the government to arrange antigen tests at all ports for all suspected incoming people so that they can be isolated. It has also recommended activating all Covid-19 related precautionary measures.

In the briefing, Ahmedul Kabir said the DGHS has already instructed all hospitals countrywide to prepare the Covid-19 isolation wards. The DNCC Covid-19 Hospital has also been kept ready to receive patients.

DGHS DG Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam conducted the briefing.

According to the DGHS statement released on Sunday, at least one person died from Covid-19 in last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday raising the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country to 29,439 and the death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

During the same period, at least six new coronavirus cases were reported. The daily positivity rate is 0.44 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.44 per cent. A total of 1,372 samples were tested across the country during this period. At least 73 Covid-19 patients have recovered in this time.

With the new infections, total number of cases rose to 2,037,024, the statement said, adding, total number of recoveries now stands at 1,987,297 and the recovery rate at 97.56 per cent.











