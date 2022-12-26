

US envoy's visit to Shaheenbagh meddling in internal affairs of BD: Russian Foreign Ministry

"Russia considers the US ambassador's visit to Shaheenbagh as an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Bangladesh," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, quoting the sentence the Russian embassy circulated the statement in Bangladesh.

The spokeswoman said, "This incident is an expected result of the activity of the American diplomat, who, under the pretext of caring about the rights of the citizens of Bangladesh was persistently trying to influence the domestic processes in the country," the statement reads.

On December 14, Peter Haas had called in at the Shaheenbagh home of missing BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon to meet with the families of victims of enforced disappearance.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the members of 'Mayer Kanna' took position in front of the house and demanded justice for their relatives who were

victims of court martial during the regime of late President Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP, in 1977.

Russia has said that the December 14 incident is an 'expected result' of the activity of the American ambassador, who - under the pretext of caring about the rights of the citizens of Bangladesh - was 'persistently trying to influence' the domestic processes in the country.

"As of late, his colleagues from the British and German diplomatic missions have been engaged in the same cause and have allowed themselves to openly give recommendations to the local authorities regarding transparency and inclusiveness in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next year," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in Moscow.

The meeting was interrupted by protesters, who attempted to enter the building where Haas was located. Due to security concerns, Haas ended the meeting earlier than scheduled. As he was exiting the venue, the other protesters surrounded the ambassador's vehicle.

Haas immediately called on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the Foreign Ministry to share his concerns over the incident.

After the incident, the Russian Embassy on Tuesday issued a press release taking a stand against foreign interference in local political issues.

In the statement, the Russia Embassy said it was committed to the principle of not interfering in domestic affairs of other countries. It added that countries like Bangladesh 'which shape their foreign and internal policy to serve their own national interests instead of following the lead of external powers, take a similar approach.'

The following day, the US Embassy posted a news article about Russia's statement, with a caption that read, 'Does this apply to Ukraine?'

The same day, the Russian Embassy tweeted a cartoon with the caption: 'The current state of affairs.'

The cartoon depicts birds sitting on different rungs on a pole, with national flags beside them. On the top is a solitary bird next to a US flag, then two birds next to a UK flag, followed by birds next to the EU flag, with four birds on the bottom next to a flag of Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said they have noted the widely publicized incident involving the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, whose security was 'allegedly threatened' by activists from a local public organization when he went to meet with the family of a supporter of an opposition political party on December 14 in 2022 in Dhaka.

In 2013, the opposition party supporter went missing, the Russian spokesperson said.

"If anybody wants to ask, How about the terms 'diplomat, immunity, embassy, security'? We always urge these things in accordance with international law and the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations," she said.

"We urge the US, the United Kingdom and other countries to care about and comment not only on cases of their own security, but also to support their colleagues when the countries and their representatives, including at international organizations, raise questions about the security of their embassies and consular facilities," Zakharova added.

"They do not care about this. At best, they remain silent and at worst, they justify those who do this. When international terrorists committed a series of attacks against our embassy in Syria, we urged the Americans to respond to this through the UN Security Council," she said.

She said, "Everything was obvious. There can be no political justification for an unwillingness to publicly take a stand and use the common voice of the Security Council."

The spokesperson said Washington did not support Russia's proposal on the council taking a clear stance on the protection of diplomats and condemning terrorist attacks at embassies and against diplomats.

"There cannot be any double standards, only a joint consolidated position," said the Russian foreign ministry official.











