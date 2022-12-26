Video
Lighter vessel with 11 lakh litre of fuel sinks in Bhola

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Dec 25: A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litre of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in the Meghna River in Sadar upazila of Bhola district in the early hours of Sunday due to dense fog.
Coast Guard South Zone's media officer KM Shafiul Kinjal told media that the vessel named 'Sagar Nandini-2' carrying 11 lakh litre of fuel from Chattogram port sank in the Meghna as another vessel hit it at Tulatuli Majher Char while heading towards Chandpur Padma Depot at around 4am on the day.
The accident took place
    due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, he added.
All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.
However, no casualty was caused in the accident. All 13 crew members of the vessel were rescued by another vessel passing through the area.
On information, a team of coast guard rushed to the spot and took necessary measures to protect the river from pollution.


