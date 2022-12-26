Video
Monday, 26 December, 2022
City News

JCI Dhaka Independent new committee for 2023

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Observer Desk

JCI Dhaka Independent, a local organization of the Junior Chambers International (JCI) Bangladesh, has announced its new executive committee for the year 2023. The committee was formed in the recently held general assembly of the chapter members at JCI headquarters in Banani, Dhaka on 22 December 2022.
FakhrulAlam Mukul has been announced as the Local President of the new committee.
Other members of the board include Immediate Past Local President Asfaqur Rahman, Executive Vice President Marilin Ahmed, Vice Presidents S M Waliullah Hossain and Rafael Mursalin, Secretary General Shakila Yasmin Falguni, Treasurer Neaze Russel, General Legal Counsel Abdullah Al MaksudBegh as well as Director Mehedi Hassan.
The general assembly was attended by nearly every executive committee member and general member of the local organization as well as a few JCI Bangladesh officers. To mark an end to another year of JCI Dhaka Independent, a comprehensive presentation of all the activities that were arranged and attended this year was shared.
JCI is a worldwide organization of young professionals and leaders between the ages of 18 and 40.  The JCI Headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, US. JCI Bangladesh is running its operation with around 28 local chapters with a member base of around 5000 and the local chapters are functioning to serve the community, society and at the national level.


