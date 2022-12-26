48 held for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 48 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 48 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of December 24 to 6:00am December 25.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 25.690 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 38 grams of heroin and 1,941 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 276 bottles of phensidyl syrup and 5 litres of local made liquor from their possessions, it said.

Police filed 37 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act -BSS







