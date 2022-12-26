

The newly constructed Municipal Building of Pakundia Municipality The newly constructed Municipal Building of Pakundia Municipality was inaugurated in Kishoreganj on Sunday. Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Md Tajul Islam, MP, attended the programme as the chief guest while Nur Mohammad, MP, was present as special guest. Pakundia Municipality Mayor Md Nazrul Islam Akanda presided over the function. Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, SP Mohammad Russel Sheikh, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Pakundia Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam Renu and Pakundia UNO Rojlin Shaheed Chowdhury were also present at that time. photo: observer