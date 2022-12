Winter clothes were distributed among 500 senior citizens













Winter clothes were distributed among 500 senior citizens, widows and helpless people on Promise Residential Model School ground in Chirirbandar Upazila of Kurigram on Saturday. Local UP Chairman Alhaj Md Moyen Uddin Shah, as the chief guest, distributed the clothes to the cold-hit needy people at a programme presided over by Director of the school Anisur Rahman. photo: observer