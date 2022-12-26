Video
Ethnic students, farmers get assistance in Natore

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 25: A total of 20 students of small ethnic families got bicycles while 218 farmers got 436 goats in Naldanga Upazila of the district as assistance  to make their  need easier.
Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP (Sadar and Naldanga), distributed the items at a function held in the hallroom of Sadar Upazila on Monday.
A discussion meeting was arranged with Afroza Khatun, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Sadar Upazila, in the chair.
MP Shimul said, this step of assistance was taken for members of small caste families who live in the plain land in our country to bring their life style and socio-economic condition under positive changes.
He added, the present government has been working restlessly for the welfare of the people since coming into power.


