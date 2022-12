RAJSHAHI, Dec 25: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5), in a drive, arrested a trader along with two pistols and cartridge from Puthia Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Al Amin, 24, a resident of Muktarpur Village under Charghat Upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sadhurmore area at night, and arrested Al Amin along with the firearms and cartridge.