Youth crushed under train at Atrai

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Dec 25: A young man was killed after being hit by a train in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sagor, 26, son of Ashraf Ali, hailed from Miabari Village under Bagha Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Local sources said a Parbatipur bound train hit Sagor in the evening while he was sitting on the railway track and listening to music using earphone, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Santhar Railway Police Station Mokter Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Atrai Upazila Health Complex morgue for an autopsy.







