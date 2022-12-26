

Christmas Day celebrated in districts

It is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

To mark the day, the Christian Community people organized different programmes in districts including Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Tangail, Natore, Munshiganj, Naogaon, Gazipur, Moulvibazar, and Rangamati.

These programmes include offering special prayer, illuminating churches and installing Christmas trees at home and places of worships and missions across the country.

The elderly people of the community were dressed up as 'Santa Claus' and distributed gifts among children as a part of the ritual.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes including greeting exchange, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship, cutting cake and offering special prayers.

In the morning around 11 am, a function on cake cutting was also held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the town.

Gaibandha DC Oliur Rahman presided over the programme.

Additional District Magistrate Jahid Hasan Siddiquee, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Admin & Finance) Ibne Mizan, Gobindaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arif Hossain, Palashbari UNO Kamruzzaman Nayan, District Commandant of Ansar and VDP Rezaul Islam, Medical Officer Dr AKS Afroza Zahan and representative of RAB Inspector Anisur Zaman, amng others, also addressed the function.

The speakers, in their speech, said the Christmas Day is being celebrated in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe amid festivity.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and people of all religions have been practicing their religions and rituals independently in this country for long.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a non-communal Bangladesh, he urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh.

Earlier, DC Oliur Rahman visited a church at Khapara in the town here and exchanged greetings with the Christian men marking the day. He also cut a cake there as the chief guest.

GOPALGANJ: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Cakes have been cut in 163 churches in the district at 12:01am.

After cake cutting ceremony, special prayers were offered in the churches.

Colourful lights have been lit up in roads and churches, and Christmas trees were installed in the houses.

In Muksudpur Upazila, Baniarchar Catholic Church organized a special prayer at 9am, and it continued till 1pm.

After offering the prayer, a feast was arranged there at noon.

In the afternoon, a discussion on the significance of the day was also held.

Later on, a cultural programme was organized marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: The day was celebrated in the district with religious solemnity.

Special prayers and cake cutting ceremony were held on the occasion of Christmas at Gaital Christian Palli.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammd Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while Principal Jewel Rakhsan presided over the function.

Superintend of Police Mohammad Russel Sheikh attended the programme as special guest.

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rakibul Hasan, Executive Magistrate Sheikh Jabed Ahamed, Nabila Ferdous and Advocate Samar Kanti Sarker, among others, were also present at the programme.

Besides, a cultural function was also held in the town.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Colourful lights have been lit up in every church here since Saturday evening. The churches were also decorated with flowers.

A total 21 catholic churches in Rajshahi arranged special prayers on Saturday night and Sunday morning on the occasion.

Hundreds of devoted Christians joined the prayers.

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in Madhupur Upazila of the district.

All the Christians in the tribal area of Madhupur were in a happy mood marking the day. From the morning, devotees started going to the church and participated the special offers.

Suma Dalbat, Munmun Nakarek, Sweety Dalbat and Sujan Nakarek of Christian Community said, "Today is the big festival of our religion. So we have eaten with everyone wearing new clothes since the morning. Everyone is happy."

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

Three book cover unveiling programmes were held at Jonail on Saturday night.

Costa Foundation organized the programme with its Chairman Mantu Daniel Costa in the chair.

Deputy Register of of Chattogram University Sharif Mahmud Siddiquee attended the programme as the chief guest.

SIRAJDIKHAN, MUNSHIGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district.

Colourful lights have been lit up in roads, churches and homes of the Christian community people.

The celebration began with offering a special prayer at the church at 12:01am.

About 345 Christian families in three villages of the upazila celebrated the day amid festivity.

Munshiganj District Christian Association President and Koain Union Parishad Member Noyon Rozario said the law enforcement agencies helped them a lot to celebrate the day smoothly.

Officer-in-Charge of Sirajdikhan Police Station AKM Mizanul Haque said police ensured the security of all the devotees and are ready to tackle any difficulties to maintain the law and order situation.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: The celebration began in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district from Saturday midnight.

A special prayer was offered at Beniduar Mission here at night.

Father Fabian Marandi read out the holy Bible at that time.

Then, the celebration began all together at 70 churches in the upazila.

Colourful lights have been lit up at Christian Pallis.

The Christian families greeted with each other wearing new clothes in festive mood.

Special foods were cooked in every house at Christian Pallis.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, has cut a cake at Mathbari Christian Palli on the occasion.

She, later, greeted with Christian community people at Tumalia and Nagari Christian Pallis as part of the celebration.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: In this connection, different programmes were organized at Sreemanagal Catholic Mission in the morning.

The celebration began since the midnight in the upazila.

Colourful lights have been lit up in the churches.

The churches were also decorated with flowers, balloons and colourful papers.

The day's celebration was inaugurated by Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

Chandraghona Baptist Church Sangha organized a cake cutting ceremony at Mission Hospital in the upazila at around 8am.

A special prayer was offered then there.

Reverent Sakharia Boiragi led the prayer.

Earlier, HEED Bangladesh Operation Direction Dr Subir Khiyang inaugurated the cake cutting ceremony.

General Secretary of the church Bijoy Marma moderated the function while Director of Chandraghona Christian Hospital Dr Prabir Khiyang delivered the welcome speech.

BBCS Councillor Masangfru and American physician of the hospital Jonathan Eggle, among others, also spoke on the occasion.











