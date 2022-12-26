Honey collection from mustard fields on in full swing



A farmer collecting honey from a mustard field in Chatmohar Upazila. photo: observer

Thousands of honey boxes have been set up besides mustard fields of Chalanbeel, the largest water body of the country. Thousands of bighas of Chalanbeel areas have been brought under mustard cultivation.

Honey collectors are expecting about 2,000 metric tons (mt) of honey this year. Targeting a primary price of about Tk 300 per kilogram (kg), they are carrying out their honey production activities. They expect a total sale of honey of about Tk 60 crore this year.

About 1,000 honey collectors have come to Chalanbeel for honey collection this year. With them 3,000-4,000 more labourers are engaged.

Agriculture office sources said, in Chalanbeel, honey collectors are benefitting financially while bee-based pollination is increasing mustard yielding.

Honey trading organisation leaders said, they will get good price if the compulsory sale system of honey through honey growers' association is lifted.

This year about 1,000 honey growers have installed honey boxes in Chalanbeel region. According to the association, 869 growers from Kushtia, Nawabganj, Bogura, Jhenaidah, Khulna, Pabna, Natore, and Sirajganj have set up 88,432 honey boxes. Beyond this estimate, more boxes have been set up.

According to Pabna, Sirajganj and Natore agriculture offices-based information, in 13 upazilas of these three districts 1.20 lakh hectares of land in Chalanbeel have been brought under commercial mustard cultivation. The mustard growth has been good.

President Jahangir Alam (Madhu Jahangir) of Pabna District and North Bengal Honey Growers' Association said, more than 2,000 mt of honey worth about Tk 60 crore will be produced from Chalanbeel this year. He said, he has installed 50 boxes individually.

At present, the newly collected honey is selling at about Tk 300 per kg at the wholesale level. This is the higher price than last year's.

General Secretary of North Bengal Honey Growers' Association Ahad Ali said, he has set up 100 honey boxes; he is collecting about two maunds of honey per weekly.

Chatmohar Upazila Agriculture Officer AA Masum Billah said, the agriculture department has also provided honey boxes to honey growers.

If the weather goes fair about 2,000 mt of honey from these boxes and from natural honey combs will be collected this year.

Bhangura Upazila Agriculture Officer Enamul Haq said, mustard is an advance crop; the rapid recession of flood water this year has facilitated mustard-farming; after lifting mustard, IRRI-Boro will be farmed on these lands.

This year farmers have been made aware about mustard farming at a larger scale, he added. If the weather behaves good, bumper mustard production is likely, he further said.

Farmer Subal of Alaipur Village said, he has farmed mustard on 75 bighas. He is hoping a production of eight/nine maunds per bigha, with a profit of 20,000-24,000 per bigha. He has also set up boxes and is collecting honey.

Another farmer of Kachhikata Village Maniruzzaman said, mustard farming is very profitable; he has farmed BARI-14 variety of mustard; honey boxes have also been set up in his fields. He is expecting good yield of mustard.

One Yasin Kabir has come from Gopalganj to Chalanbeel for honey collection. On his way to Binodpur in Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj Upazila, he said, he has set up 100 honey boxes against last year's 88. According to permission from the association, he has got permission for more 12 boxes. He is also selling honey through the association, he added.

Honey grower Chhurman Ali said, he is getting a weekly honey collection of six maunds from his 300 boxes. Many are coming to fields to purchase honey, he added.

He further said, many of his bees died few days back because of thick fog and rainfall. Due to death of his bees, he is in concern about getting expected honey production.

Member Abdur Rashid of the association said, they don't get any government or private financial assistance. That is why they have to take loan from village lenders at a higher interest rate to meet expenditure.

Honey grower Imdad Hossain has come to Chalanbeel from Vorvetkhali Village of Shymnagar Upazila in Satkhira District to collect honey. He has set up 180 boxes in mustard fields of Nimaichara in Chatmohar Upazila. He is collecting honey on a weekly basis. In the next two months, he will collect honey for six/seven times. He said, he is expecting to get 4-5 maunds of honey every time. He hopes a total honey collection of about 50-60 maunds. At present, per maund honey is selling at about Tk 12,000.

Due to field allocation-based honey cultivation, as allocated by the association, growers are deprived of higher price. Also in the absence of policy, the government is missing a huge amount of revenue yearly.

Deputy Director (DD) of Department of Agriculture Extension-Pabna said, mustard has been farmed on wide lands of Chalanbeel in 13 upazilas of Pabna, Natore, and Sirajganj districts.

Wholesalers supply honey to different companies, he added. In the last year, he further said, growers got good price. They will get good price this year too, the DD maintained.





















