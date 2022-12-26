Target set to produce 11 lakh mt Boro rice in Khulna region

KHULNA, Dec 25: This Rabi season, over 10.88-lakh metric tons (mt) of clean Boro rice has been fixed from 2, 49,700 hectares (ha) of land in four districts under the division.

Khulna District has set the target at over 2.80-lakh mt rice from 62,800 ha land, Bagerhat at over 27.44-lakh mt from 59.65 ha land, Satkhira at over 31.28-lakh mt from 77.25 ha and Narail District at over 22.07-lakh mt from 50,000 ha, during the current season.

Officials at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said, adequate steps are taken to make the intensive Boro paddy farming programme a success.

In the last season, the DAE fixed a production target of 9.89-lakh mt of clean Boro rice from 2, 34,512 ha land. Then Boro farming had exceeded the target and got bumper production.

At present, farmers are very busy with harvesting Aman paddy and sowing seeds of Rabi crops, such as potato, maize, mustard and winter vegetables. They will start preparing Boro seedbed in the end of this month.

Additional Director of the DAE-Khulna Region Faridul Hasan said, transplantation of Boro paddy seedling has begun on low- lying and char areas from the third week of December to complete harvest before the rainy season.

There is no way but to enhance rice production through facing the existing challenges of adverse impact of climate change with gradually declining resources and agriculture manpower, he added.

He also said, field-level officials of the DAE will provide assistance and latest technologies to farmers for making Boro paddy cultivation successful.

"Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation, Power Development Board and Rural Electrification Board will ensure smooth supply of seed, fertiliser and power to the farmers to ensure smooth cultivation of Boro paddy," he added.







