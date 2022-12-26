Video
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:32 PM
Home Countryside

Three men electrocuted in three dists

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Chandpur and Narayanganj, on Thursday.  
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man of Bagatipara Upazila in the district was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of Munshiganj District on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Milon Ali, 28, son of Moqbul Hossain, hailed from Bajitpur Village under Jamnagar Union in Bagatipara Upazila of Natore.
Jamnagar Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdus Salam said Milon was a cable networker. He went to Munshiganj about five to six months back with a purpose of working on wifi connection.
However, Milon came in contact with live electricity on Thursday noon while he was trying to connect wifi after climbing up an electric pillar in Ward No. 1 area in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy, the UP member added.   
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Tariquzzaman confirmed the incident.
CHANDPUR: A construction worker was electrocuted in Gandharbapur Union under Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Abul Kashem Molla, 34, son of late Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Kondra Village under Barkul East Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Kashem came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in an under construction building in a house of the area, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, his co-workers rescued him and took to a private clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared Abul Kashem dead.
Hajiganj PS OC Mohammad Jubair Sayed confirmed the incident.
NARAYANGANJ: A man has been electrocuted in Bandar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rabin, 25, son of Faruk, a resident of Madhabpasha area in the   upazila.
It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in a factory in the upazila, which left him dead on the spot.
Bandar PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident.


