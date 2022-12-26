13 held with drugs in six dists

A total of 13 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Kurigram, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj and Mymensingh, in five days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 26 kilograms of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested person is Ishak Ali, 53, a resident of Baltari Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chander Bazar area at around 3pm, and arrested the drug peddler along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Fulbari PS against him in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 114 bottles of escof syrup and 21 bottles of phensedyl from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Kobed Ali, 42 and Ashraful, 19, residents of Joteendra Narayan Village under Shimulbari Union in the upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Ruhul Amin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the village at around 11:30 pm, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against them in this connection, the ASP added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A drug dealer was arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-15) from 80,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district early Saturday.

The arrested man is Farid Alam, 25, a resident of Pashchim Paglir Bill area in the upazila.

RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director Abu Salam Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive in Morichya Bazar area under Haldiapalong Union of the upazila at early hours, and arrested Farid along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Ukhiya PS against him in this regard.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 20.5 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Manik Lal Das, 21, son of late Motilal Das, a resident of Maddha Medda Village under Sadar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Bhairab Camp Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nataler Moor area under Bhairab Upazila in the district, and arrested him along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS against the arrested in this connection, the RAB official added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Two drug dealers were arrested by members of RAB-11 along with 173 bottles of phensedyl in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested persons are: Rahmat Ali, 35, and Md Jummon, 26.

RAB-11 sources confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday afternoon.

According to the RAB-11 sources, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-drug drive at Sonargaon on Thursday evening, and arrested them along with the phensedyl.

Later on, they were handed over to Sonargaon PS and a case was lodged with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act against the arrested.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Five persons have been arrested along with drugs in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested persons are: Liton Mia, 35, son of late Nuruzzaman of Douhakhali Union, Md Abdul Razzak, 58, son of late Amanat Khan of Bokainagar Union; and Abul Hasan, 42, son of Md Nazim Uddin, Noyon Mia, 35, son of Md Hafez Uddin, and Md Anwar Qadir, 43, son of Abdus Sattar, residents of Telihati Village in the upazila.

A team of District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) led by its Inspector Chandan Gopal Soor conducted a drive in Gouripur Upazila at noon, and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

Members of DNC have also recovered 1,200 grams of hemp and 10 yaba tablets from their possession during the drive.

Later on, a mobile court led by Gouripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf jailed and fined the arrested persons.

Liton Mia was sentenced to three months of jail and fined Tk 500; Md Abdul Razzak was jailed for three months and fined at Tk 1,000; 10 months of imprisonment and Tk 2,000 were imposed on Abul Hasan while Md Anwar Qadir was jailed for three months and fined Tk 500.

Gouripur UNO and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue in the upazila to keep the area safe from drugs.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday last.

The arrested person is Mojubur Rahman, 54, son of late Ayesh Uddin, a resident of Ujanpara Village under Matikata Union in the upazila. He is the father of Matikata Union Parishad Chairman Sohel Rana.

District DB Police OC Abdul Hye said on information that the father of the UP chairman set his position to sell heroin, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ujanpara area of the upazila at around 6 pm, and arrested Mojibur Rahman from in front of his house.

Members of DB Police also recovered five grams of heroin from his possession at that time.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari PS against Mojibur Rahman in this regard.

However, the arrested person was handed over to police and legal action will be taken against him according to law, the DB Police OC added.







